Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 5.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.28. 16,048,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 12,840,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.