GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.