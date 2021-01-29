GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $56.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

