GWM Advisors LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

