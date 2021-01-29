GWM Advisors LLC Buys 33,914 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 535.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $137.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

