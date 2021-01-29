GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after buying an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $6,627,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $143.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

