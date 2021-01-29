GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

GSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura downgraded GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of GSX opened at $104.76 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.68 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after buying an additional 4,773,586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after buying an additional 751,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

