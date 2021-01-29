GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
GSIT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 231,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.88. GSI Technology has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.74.
GSI Technology Company Profile
