Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIM opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.07 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

