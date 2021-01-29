GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

GRWG opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 916.98 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,061,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

