Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. 5,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

