Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 2,149,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 899,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $158,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,562 shares of company stock worth $23,954,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,172,000 after acquiring an additional 429,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 124,388 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

