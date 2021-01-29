Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 3,285,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 1,032,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

Specifically, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $911,684.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,562 shares of company stock worth $23,954,823. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

