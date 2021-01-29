Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GFF traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 598,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

Get Griffon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.