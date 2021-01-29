Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,229 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

