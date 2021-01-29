Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

