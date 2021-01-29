Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.