Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 839 ($10.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) stock opened at GBX 808 ($10.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £259.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 780.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 733.12. Gresham House plc has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

