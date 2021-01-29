Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 727,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

