Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

UKW traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 137.40 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,032. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 99.90 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.15.

In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

