Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director David Einhorn Acquires 850,000 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GRBK opened at $20.00 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.