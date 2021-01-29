Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

