Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.28 Million

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce sales of $117.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $115.56 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $101.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $463.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $469.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $467.77 million, with estimates ranging from $448.54 million to $484.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

GWB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 538,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 26.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

