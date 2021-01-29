Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.15.

Get Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE GWO traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,476. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.88 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of C$27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.82.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1020675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) news, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.