Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 6,239,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 2,485,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

