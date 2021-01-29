Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 509.4% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 509.4% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETCG stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $8.54. 217,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,556. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

