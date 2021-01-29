Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $2,999.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00393195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 145% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

