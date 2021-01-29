Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.56

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.56 and traded as low as $75.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 205,068 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.56.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

