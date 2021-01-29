Graham Co. (GHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 24th

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Graham has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 141.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Graham to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 0.85. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

