Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.45 on Thursday. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

