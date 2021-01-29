Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $30,657.29 and approximately $126.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

