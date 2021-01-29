GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $147,299.91

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $147,299.91 and $279,417.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,323.90 or 1.00954225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000214 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

