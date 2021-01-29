Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $8.20. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 148,878 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 32.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 103,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $391,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

