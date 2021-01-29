GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $50,962.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

