Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,064,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 152,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

