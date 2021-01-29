Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Down 5.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,331,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,742,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

