Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.12

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 453283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The firm has a market cap of C$151.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Golden Minerals Company Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

