Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

