GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $19,050.04 and approximately $12,032.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

