Gmt Capital Corp Sells 303,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,108,529 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,179.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.56.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

