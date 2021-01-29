Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $200.42 on Monday. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $230.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.