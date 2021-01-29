Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) were up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $50.80. Approximately 2,888,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 1,136,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

