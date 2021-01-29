Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) were up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $50.80. Approximately 2,888,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 1,136,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).
