Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) Short Interest Update

Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GLRP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 253,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,052. Glen Rose Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Glen Rose Petroleum

Glen Rose Petroleum Corporation, through its subsidiary, UHC Petroleum Corporation, produces and sells crude oil in Edwards County, Texas. Its petroleum leaseholds consist of the Wardlaw Lease, which covers an area of approximately 10,562 gross acres; and the Adamson Lease covering approximately 997 gross acres, as well as 85 wellbores.

