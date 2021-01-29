GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,387.20 ($18.12) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The company has a market cap of £69.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders acquired a total of 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.