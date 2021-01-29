Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.43. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,505 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of C$50.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.0710145 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

