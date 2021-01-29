Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

