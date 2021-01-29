Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.