George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RSKIA stock remained flat at $$10.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. George Risk Industries has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.68.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

