George G. Weston Sells 884,631 Shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,189 ($28.60) on Friday. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,252.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,009.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The company has a market capitalization of £17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABF. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

