GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,888.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $737,049.19 and approximately $2,888.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00398030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 345.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.22 or 0.99393316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001890 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003409 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

